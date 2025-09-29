Tourism windfall lifts Cyprus economy with UK and Israel leading the way

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus rose by 8.2 per cent in July 2025, reaching €513 million, according to a report released on Monday by the state statistical service.

Officials said this figure marked an increase from the €474m recorded during the same month in 2025.

For the period from January to July 2025, tourism revenue was estimated to have reached €1.89 billion.

This compared with €1.61 bn in the same period of 2024, marking an increase of 17.4 per cent.

In addition, the average expenditure per person stood at €870.78 in July 2025, higher than the €859.95 recorded in July 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.3 per cent.

Tourists from the United Kingdom, who made up 32.2 per cent of all visitors in July 2025, spent an average of €100.29 per day.

Israeli visitors, representing the second largest market for Cyprus at 13 per cent of arrivals, spent €151.10 per day.

Tourists from Poland, the third largest market with 7.4 per cent of arrivals, spent €90.23 per day.

Detailed figures showed that tourist arrivals totalled 589,116 in July 2025, up from 551,229 in July 2024.

The average length of stay increased slightly from 8.9 nights to 9.0 nights year on year.

Arrivals from Austria recorded an average spend of €1,004.45 per person and €130.45 per day, while Belgian tourists spent €1,095.63 per person and €124.50 per day.

Visitors from France stayed for 9.6 nights on average and spent €813.63 per person and €84.75 per day, whereas German tourists averaged 10.6 nights with spending of €906.51 per person and €85.52 per day.

Travellers from Denmark spent €1,007.32 per person and €122.84 per day, and Swiss tourists spent €900.93 per person and €118.54 per day, down from €1,187.46 in July 2024.

Visitors from Greece spent €427.18 per person and €41.47 per day, while American tourists stayed the longest, averaging 12.9 nights, and spent €1,114.82 per person and €86.42 per day.

Additionally, visitors from the United Kingdom spent €992.90 per person, Israeli tourists spent €695.05, and visitors from Italy spent €717.54 per person and €90.83 per day.

Lebanese tourists stayed for six nights on average and spent €879.45 per person and €146.58 per day, while Dutch visitors spent €975.66 per person and €107.22 per day.

Polish tourists spent €676.74 per person, Swedish visitors spent €1,029.33 per person and €101.91 per day, and visitors from Finland spent €901.00 per person and €101.24 per day.

The statistical service explained that the figures were based on its passenger survey, which is conducted at the points of departure at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Officials said data was collected through personal interviews using an electronic questionnaire.

They added that the data covered all travellers in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus and excluded those using ports and airports in the north.