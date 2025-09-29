A car was destroyed in a fire early on Monday morning in Limassol.
The police were notified at 2.40am that the car, belonging to a 53-year-old, was burning in an open space.
The vehicle had been immobilised for a week due to engine failure.
In Nicosia, the police received information at half an hour after midnight on Monday that a car belonging to a 49-year-old was up in flames in Anthoupoli.
The fire was put out by a neighbour before causing damage.
According to the police, only the numberplates and the vehicle roof cover were damaged.
Police investigations are ongoing into both cases.
