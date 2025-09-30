A different kind of celebration is planned for this October 1 as Cyprus marks 65 years of independence. An event called Celebration of Cyprus hosts its first edition to celebrate the island through art and culture.

“October 1 is a day of joy and pride,” organisers say, “the day the Republic of Cyprus marks its independence and sovereignty. For the first time this year, a group of artists and active citizens are coming together to honour this important anniversary with a festival of culture, music and creativity: the Celebration of Cyprus!”

The event will take place at Tillirias square in downtown Nicosia where a diverse artistic programme will be staged, featuring contributions from across the arts. The community-led initiative hopes to become a lasting tradition and annual event and invites artists and the public to join them on Wednesday afternoon. Music, theatre, dance, visual arts, literature and other forms of expression are all welcome to celebrate the island through culture.

“Cyprus,” add organisers, “a land with deep historical roots and a people who have endured and moved forward – stands today as a symbol of resilience, strength and vitality. From its rich traditions to its contemporary artistic expression, and from science to literature, our island continues to light up the Mediterranean with creativity. This is the spirit we want to showcase with a joyful parade of music and colour through the heart of Nicosia.

“With optimism and creativity, we celebrate Cyprus, its people, its history and its culture”.

Celebrating Cyprus’ Independence Day through a community-led art event with performances. October 1. Tillirias square, Nicosia. 5.30pm. Free. Facebook event: Celebration of Cyprus