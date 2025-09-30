Pafos FC meet German heavyweights Bayern Munich at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol in the second matchday of the Uefa Champions League, with Pafos’ coach saying they are in for the ride and looking to enjoy it.

Bayern arrived in Cyprus on Monday evening, along with coach Vincent Kompany, for training and a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, which kicks off tonight at 10pm.

On the first matchday, Pafos played out an impressive 0-0 away at Greek giants Olympiacos, and now Pafos coach Juan Carlos Carcedo is hoping for a positive result against Bayern.

“We are now the Cinderella of the competition,” Carcedo told Bild. “Probably no one is backing us – and it might look like we’re easy to beat.”

He said “Bayern are currently the best team in Europe.

“Still, we won’t give up the game before kickoff. This will be a historic evening for the entire city. That FC Bayern would one day visit us in the Champions League was unthinkable until recently – now we just want to enjoy it.

“We want to be brave at home. We can sometimes apply pressure and get our chances on the counter. We also work well on set pieces. Of course, everything depends on the opportunities Bayern give us

But why shouldn’t we have a perfect day and maybe take a point or even more?”

Bayern have never faced Pafos before, but they are unbeaten in their past 15 Champions League matches when facing a new opponent, and they were only held to a stalemate once in those games.

Kompany’s side have won all eight of the matches in 2025-26, and excluding the Club World Cup, his team are undefeated in their last 15.

Bayern have not experienced a loss in their last 14 away games in Germany and in Europe, emerging victorious. ten times.