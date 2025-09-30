A person has been hospitalised after being rescued at the sea cave area of Cape Greco on Tuesday.

The joint rescue and coordination centre said it was notified at 6.55pm that a person was in danger at the caves and immediately set Nearchos search and rescue plan in motion.

The individual was taken to Famagusta general hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The centre reiterated that diving into the sea at Cape Greco was “strictly forbidden” as it could cause serious injury or drowning.