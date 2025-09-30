Police on Tuesday released the photographs of two men wanted after the attempted murder of a third in Limassol on Monday night.

The suspects are David Gazzaev, a 44-year-old Russian national and Stavros Kriaridis, a 39-year-old Greek National.

Police said the person who was shot is a 42-year-old Ukrainian man, and suspected motive is believed to be financial.

Examination of the CCTV footage in the area showed that a fight between around ten people preceded the shooting, which occurred at around 7pm.

A gun shell casing and various other items were found at the scene and were taken for further examination.

The 42-year-old was taken to Limassol general hospital where he underwent surgery, after having sustained injuries to his abdomen. His condition was described as serious but he is out of danger.

In the early hours of Tuesday, authorities located a vehicle in an open area in the Zygi area of Larnaca, which is believed to have been used by the suspects to flee the scene, and abandoned.

The scene in Limassol was cordoned off for investigations, and the vehicle was taken for further examinations.

Authorities urge anyone who may have information which could facilitate investigations to contact the Limassol police on 25 805057 or visit the nearest police station.