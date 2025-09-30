The goverment’s plan for individuals to produce electricity from renewable energy sources for own consumption is being extended till December 31, the energy ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, the energy ministry said consumers who choose suppliers other than the electricity authority (EAC), can submit an application to the Transmission System Operator (TSO).

Independent suppliers are obliged to complete the required procedures for standarising their contracts, so that their customers are eligible for grants.

Before signing a contract with an independent supplier, the public is urged to verify that the supplier is included in the list of beneficiaries on the energy service’s website.

Prior to their inclusion in the ministry’s plans, all suppliers are obliged to publish a basic contract template with the duration and terms, which will be approved by the authorities, to ensure transparency and equal treatment.