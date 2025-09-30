A stolen motorcycle was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Monday night under a bridge in the Peristerona area of Nicosia, police said on Tuesday.
Officers arriving at the scene found the motorcycle already ablaze and extinguished the flames before the fire brigade arrived. The vehicle was completely destroyed.
Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen by its owner on September 18.
Police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Click here to change your cookie preferences