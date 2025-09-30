Taxpayers have been given a further fortnight to fill in their tax forms, with the deadline for 2024 now being October 15, senior tax officer Irene Ioannou said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by tax commissioner Soteris Markides in consultation with the finance minister.

Ioannou told CyBC radio that so far 90 per cent of those obliged to submit a tax form have done so.

She reminded that submitting overdue forms will be subject to a €100 fine and interest, if it emerges that there is tax still to be paid.