Volodymyr Z., a Ukrainian citizen wanted by Germany over his alleged involvement in the Nord Stream explosions, has been detained in Poland, private radio station RMF FM reported on Tuesday.

RMF reported that the man had been wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by a German court.

Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions in 2022 largely severed Russian gas supplies to Europe, prompting a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezing energy supplies on the continent. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts and Ukraine has denied any role.

In August, Italian police arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the attacks.

There was no immediate comment from Polish or German prosecutors.