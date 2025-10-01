Sixteen archaeological sites and monuments across Cyprus will be open to the public with free entry this weekend, October 4 and 5, as part of the celebrations for the European Heritage Days, the deputy ministry of culture and the antiquities department announced.

The public is invited to take part in the cultural festivities, explore monuments that preserve the island’s heritage and experience Cyprus’ rich historical legacy.

As part of the initiative, sites that are normally closed to visitors on weekends will also open their doors, including the archaeological sites of Tamassos, Idalion, Kition and Kalavasos-Tenta, as well as the Ayia Katerini Royal Chapel in Pyrga.

Visitors will have the chance to discover unique archaeological landmarks, engage with the island’s history and culture and try out new digital guides that have been installed at several sites.

European Heritage Days is a joint programme of the Council of Europe and the European Union involving all 48 signatory states of the European Cultural Convention.

The annual programme offers opportunities to visit buildings, monuments and sites, many of which are not normally accessible to the public. It aims to widen access and foster care for architectural and environmental heritage.

Cyprus has taken part since 1995 with various initiatives coordinated by the town planning department.

This year, however, marks the first time that, following a decision by the deputy culture minister, the antiquities department itself is opening archaeological sites and monuments free of charge to honour the occasion.