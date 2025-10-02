Get ready music lovers for three evenings of guitar sounds as October rolls in. The Gorizia Guitar Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Claudio Pio Liviero, will tour Cyprus from Friday to Monday, presenting three unique concerts in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, featuring the participation of internationally renowned guitar soloist David Dyakov.

The concert’s programme includes masterpieces of the classical guitar repertoire, concertos for guitar and orchestra, contemporary compositions, as well as arrangements of famous works such as Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and Roland Dyens’ Tango en Skai, combining virtuosity, expressiveness and innovation.

The musicians will first take the stage of ARTos House in Nicosia on Friday, before performing at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Graces in Larnaca on the following evening and concluding their tour at Plefsis Hall in Limassol on Sunday.

A group of esteemed artists will come together for this occasion. The Gorizia Guitar Orchestra, a unique ensemble made up exclusively of guitars, was founded in 1990 at the Music Institute of Gorizia (Italy). Over more than 30 years, it has appeared at leading festivals and venues in Italy and abroad, earning three first prizes in international competitions and recording five CDs.

David Dyakov, from Bulgaria, is regarded as one of the leading guitarists of our time. With over 25 first prizes in international competitions and more than 400 performances across Europe and Asia, he has collaborated with major orchestras such as the Sofia Philharmonic and the Athens Symphony Orchestra.

The Cyprus tour takes place within the framework of the European Capital of Culture 2025 (Nova Gorica – Gorizia). The history of the two cities, which after World War II were divided by a strict border often referred to as the “Little Berlin”, today stands as an example of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

From a place of division, the region has transformed into a bridge of culture and friendship between Italy and Slovenia. In this spirit, the Gorizia Guitar Orchestra brings to Cyprus a message of peace, unity and dialogue through music.

Gorizia Guitar Orchestra and David Dyakov

Concert series and Cyprus tour. Within the framework of the European Capital of Culture 2025 (Nova Gorica – Gorizia). October 3. ARTos House, Nicosia. October 4. Catholic Church of Our Lady of Graces, Larnaca. October 5. Plefsis Hall, Limassol. €10. Tickets: [email protected]. Tel: 96-103454