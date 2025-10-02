Authorities on Thursday placed under arrest one of two persons wanted for questioning in connection with the attempted murder of a 42-year-old man in Limassol earlier this week.

The wanted 39-year-old was arrested after appearing, escorted by his lawyer, at the CID offices in Limassol.

The second suspect, a 44 year-old man, is still at large. He has been named as David Gazzaev, a Russian national. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25805057 or their nearest police station.

The attempted murder took place at around 7pm on Monday in front of a Limassol hotel.

After a fracas involving around 10 persons, someone drew a gun and shot the 42-year-old man in the abdomen. The perpetrator fled the scene.

The victim is being treated at Limassol general hospital, his condition described as stable.