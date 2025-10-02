The police have recommended to attorney-general George Savvides that the 24-year-old man who was involved in a road accident which resulted in the death of 20-year-old Kyriacos Antoniou in July be criminally prosecuted, according to reports on Thursday.

Multiple news outlets reported that the case file prepared by the police is now in the hands of the legal service, and that a criminal prosecution will go ahead if the legal service gives the green light.

Antoniou was driving northwards on Larnaca avenue in the Nicosia suburb of Aglandjia and attempted to turn right off the road into the Lidl supermarket when his car was struck by the 24-year-old’s vehicle, which was travelling southwards.

While the 24-year-old had priority, newspaper Phileleftheros reported that he was travelling at a “dizzying speed” when the collision occurred.

Related Articles • Larnaca Avenue closed as police investigate July 29 fatal accident

Newspaper Kathimerini, meanwhile, reported that the 24-year-old “made no attempt to brake”.