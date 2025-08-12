The police will be closing Larnaca Avenue in Nicosia to continue investigations into the fatal accident of July 29.

Both lanes of the avenue will be closed from 10pm from ‘Maro’ kiosk till the University of Cyprus roundabout.

The police call on the public to follow the signs.

Police said that Antoniou’s car collided with a vehicle which was being driven by a 24-year-old man, before veering off course, hitting a set of traffic lights and coming to a stop.

Larnaca Avenue also closed on July 31 for the reconstruction of the accident.