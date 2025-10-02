A demonstration outside the foreign ministry building went awry on Thursday afternoon when police clashed with pro-Palestine demonstrators.

At one point the riot squad used pepper spray as they tussled briefly with some demonstrators.

A group numbering perhaps in the low hundreds had gathered outside the foreign ministry to protest Israel’s detention of activists taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla that intended to sail to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

They were also demonstrating against what they call the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The scuffles did not last long, and no arrests were reported. There were no reports of anyone needing treatment in hospital.

The demonstrators gradually dispersed after nightfall.

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/17NWW84rX9/

A Haravghi journalist claimed she was among those ‘hit’ by police, despite having identified herself as a member of the media.

The newspaper said the riot squad used their shields to push back a group of demonstrators.

The police’s water cannon, dubbed ‘Aiantas’, was on site but not used. Witnesses also spotted drones flying overhead.

According to the police, the trouble began when a group of demonstrators blocked one lane of the road outside the foreign ministry building. Police forces then came forward to clear the road.

Demonstrations against Israel’s interception of the Gaza-bound flotilla took place across European cities.