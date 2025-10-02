Thursday’s weather is expected to be warm again, but there will be increased cloud cover inland and in the mountains during the afternoon.

This increased cloud cover will bring with it the possibility of rain or even short, isolated storms.

Temperatures will rise to 32 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will largely be clear, with temperatures set to drop to 17 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear mornings and cloudy afternoons are expected to continue through the rest of the week until Sunday, when the skies will be clear all day.

Temperatures are expected to gradually increase until next week at the earliest.