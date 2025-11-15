A British couple who have visited Ayia Napa on no fewer than 70 occasions have been named “tourism ambassadors” by the town’s municipality.

Peter and Glynnis Ditchburn were awarded the title by Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou, who, according to the municipality, “warmly thanked the couple for their timeless preference for Ayia Napa as their only holiday destination”.

“The couple’s 70 visits are living proof of their deep love for Ayia Napa,” he said, adding that the town now considers them “not just visitors, but honorary locals, and the best ambassadors of our town in Great Britain”.