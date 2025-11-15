As part of its 12th anniversary celebrations, the Kings Avenue Mall is organising, for the first time, the Kings Avenue Mall – Run Together event, taking place on Sunday, November 23, at 9am.

The running event invites all to join this casual gathering which has a strong social character as all net proceeds from participation fees will be donated to the Margarita Liasidou Foundation, supporting children with special needs.

The run aims to promote participation, exercise and well-being through a celebration of sports and community spirit for all ages.

With the motto ‘Feel the Run, Join the Fun!’, Kings Avenue Mall invites everyone to experience the joy of running, join forces and take part in an event that combines movement, positive energy, and social contribution.

The initiative is supported by the Municipality of Paphos, reinforcing the shared goal of promoting fitness, well-being and social solidarity in the city. The start and finish line will be at the mall. Registrations are now live at https://kingsavenuemall.com/run

Kings Avenue Mall – Run Together

