Minthis Spa has been named “Cyprus’ Best Wellness Retreat” at the World Spa Awards 2025. This international accolade recognises Minthis as one of the most distinguished wellness destinations globally, a sanctuary where holistic wellbeing, nature and luxury come together in perfect harmony.

International recognition of excellence

The World Spa Awards are regarded as one of the most respected accolades in the spa and wellness industry. Established to celebrate and reward excellence, they honour retreats that set benchmarks in design, service and holistic philosophy. Winners are chosen through an international voting process involving both industry professionals and travellers, making the genuine award both peer-acknowledged and guest-validated.

Being recognised alongside some of the world’s leading retreats is a true honour, and receiving the award highlights Minthis Spa’s place among the finest in wellness.

Purpose-built infrastructure for wellness

Minthis Spa is unique in Cyprus, purposefully created as a dedicated, standalone sanctuary within the resort. Conceived by luxury developer Pafilia, the Spa embodies the resort’s philosophy, offering a space devoted exclusively to wellness. Its green roof flows seamlessly into the hillside, allowing the architecture to merge with the natural landscape while creating an atmosphere of privacy and retreat — a hidden haven of indulgence.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of the Troodos mountains. The facilities — a 25-metre indoor pool, hydrotherapy pool, aroma and Finnish saunas, ice fountains, experience showers and eight thermal suites – are designed to create a restorative, immersive environment.

At the heart of the Spa is the sensory courtyard, a contemplative space where guests are encouraged to pause and connect with the natural world. Filled with fragrant herbs and calming greenery, it anchors the wellness journey in the rhythms of nature.

A holistic, authentic philosophy

The philosophy of Minthis Spa is grounded in harmony and a deep connection to nature. Treatments draw on the healing power of indigenous botanicals — sage, oregano, chamomile and mint — many of which are cultivated in the Spa’s serene central courtyard. Combined with advanced therapies and time-honoured rituals, each experience is crafted around the individual, nurturing body, mind and spirit. Gentle contrasts of hot and cold, wet and dry, indoor and outdoor awaken the senses, guiding every guest on a personal journey of renewal.

“This award is another important milestone for Minthis Spa,” said Evangelia Eliadou, Executive Directors at Pafilia. “Our vision has always been to create a sanctuary that reflects the beauty of our surroundings while offering world-class facilities and a holistic approach to wellbeing. To be recognised by the World Spa Awards through both industry peers and international guests is an honour that validates this commitment.”

Looking ahead

The award strengthens Minthis Spa’s reputation as a destination where architecture, nature and wellness are seamlessly integrated. Guests of the Spa can be assured they are entering a retreat recognised internationally for its quality, authenticity and philosophy — a place dedicated to balance, restoration and connection with nature.