Cyprus’ aquaculture sector broke records in 2024 with 9,054 tonnes of products worth €53 million, the fisheries department said on Friday.

Aquaculture is a key pillar of the blue economy and an integral part of the national fishing sector, the department said.

Thus, aquaculture constitutes “a very important activity of the broader export-oriented primary production sector” and contributes “significantly to ensuring national food security”.

Aquaculture products constitute over 85 per cent, both in quantity and value, of the total national production of fishery products and are the third most important export product in value from the broader Cypriot agricultural sector of primary production, with annual exports amounting to over €40 million, the department said.

It added that over the past 15 years, aquaculture in Cyprus has presented an average annual growth of 3 per cent to 4 per cent and contributes towards meeting European and national goals.

“Despite the challenges of the past years, Cyprus’ aquaculture sector has not only recovered but has managed to return with a significant development course with all the subsequent socioeconomic benefits for our country,” the department added.