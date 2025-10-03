This Sunday, a uniquely creative and collaborative animation and music performance will entertain those in Limassol. As part of the Rialto Associate Artist Residence Scheme 2025, the performance ILAND arrives; a music performance by Cypriot artist ody icon, in collaboration with music producer Alejjo and video artist Diyala Muir.

The performance is a journey towards community. It is an act of resistance against estrangement and a hymn to the possibility of coexistence. The performance includes a live act on stage by artist ody icon and Alejjos, video art and animation by Muir, light design by Vasilis Petinaris and costume design by Froso Christou.

Inspired by the unique geography and layered history of Cyprus, and the thought of philosopher Gilles Deleuze, the performance explores the island not in isolation, but as a possibility for connection. The artists have explained that the performance is dedicated to the Palestinian people and to all those who struggle for freedom, autonomy and dignity. In addition, ILAND will be presented with simultaneous interpretation in Greek Sign Language for deaf and hard of hearing people

“We are islands floating in the same archipelago,” say organisers, “bearing our own fractures, silences, hopes, gestures, and language. And within that distance, the need to build bridges arises – not from lack, but from love.”

ILAND

Music and video art performance by artists ody icon, Alejjos and Diyala Muir. October 5. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745