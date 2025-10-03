Starting on Saturday is the third edition of Poetry Moves International Festival, which until October 24, will present poetry, music, song, dance and photography events.

The 2025 Festival theme is Trees, Roots, Symbolism, drawing inspiration from trees and their roots, approaching the theme both realistically and allegorically. As such, it presents five evenings at five different locations.

The festival opens on Saturday with a cultural triptych event at ARTE Music Academy. A poetic performance will take place with a critical and reflective spirit by Stavros X Petrou, followed by Eutopia, where four artists meet in a hybrid spectacle combining poetry and music, and the PhOETRY III photography exhibition, showcasing 35 photographs selected from the festival’s global open-call competition.

On October 15, the exhibition The Poetry of the Image will open at n_C annex offering a glimpse into what occurs when photography inspires poetry. Works by eight photographers inspire eight Cypriot poets to create something.

Performances and films will take centre stage on the following evening as ARTos House hosts two contemporary dance solos inspired by poetry, and Cyprus’ first Videopoetry Festival making its debut. On October 18, the Sound and Poetryscapes performance will transport audiences to Medieval Cyprus and back to the present as musicians perform live. The concert will take place at Kanthos Arts Centre at 8pm.

Finally, on October 24, children will read for adults and adults will read for children at the One Tree, Once Upon a Time event. Tales, stories, and poems from world literature will be heard at n_C annex at 6pm, inviting audiences as young as ten years old.

3rd Poetry Moves International Festival

Poetry, photography, music and dance events. October 4-24. ARTE Music Academy, n_C annex, ARTos House and Kanthos Arts Cente. Free. https://www.poetry-moves-international-festival.com/