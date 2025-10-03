Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly warm across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon.

Those clouds may produce isolated rain in parts, with rain most likely in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will be mainly clear, though clouds will remain overhead in some parts.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Over the weekend, the weather is expected to remain similar, with clouds forecast for the afternoons of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, while temperatures are expected to drop slightly.