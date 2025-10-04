An injury time winner from teenager Estevao Willian earned Chelsea a 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning them to a third defeat in a row in all competitions.

The 18-year-old Brazilian scored from a Marc Cucurella pass in the fifth minute of time added on in a frenzied game at Stamford Bridge.

A second half equaliser from Cody Gakpo looked to have earned Liverpool a point after Moises Caicedo had put Chelsea ahead in the 12th minute.The result leaves Liverpool second in the table on 15 points, one behind Arsenal. Chelsea rose to sixth on 11.