Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a goal and assist from Mohammed Kudus that consigned the home side to a first league defeat at Elland Road in over a year.

Mathys Tel led the line for Spurs and he gave them the lead in the 23rd minute with a deflected strike before Noah Okafor quickly equalised when Guglielmo Vicario parried a shot into his path for a simple tap-in.

As the rain came pelting down in the second half, Kudus pounced on a defensive error to surge towards goal and another deflected shot beat Leeds keeper Karl Darlow to give Spurs a 2-1 lead and the Ghanaian his first goal for the club.

Leeds’s unbeaten home run ended at 23 league games as Spurs moved provisionally up to second in the table on 14 points, a point behind Liverpool who visit Chelsea later on Saturday. Leeds are 12th with eight points.