Attorney-general George Savvides has been one of the most maligned state officials in Cyprus. For years he has been the target of a campaign instigated by the former auditor-general who created the impression that Savvides turned a blind eye to corruption and covered up for individuals. This campaign had the support of journalists and politicians who saw the AG as an easy target because he maintained the seriousness required by his post and refused to engage in public exchanges with his detractors.

His appearance on the Tsouroullis Uncensored show, a few days ago, gave Savvides an opportunity to put the record straight on many issues as he gave measured answers to the questions put to him and offered some much-needed perspective.

For a start he declared that we “are not the most corrupt state in world” as some were constantly claiming. There was corruption, he admitted, “but measures are being taken to fight corruption and more can be taken.” There was corruption everywhere, he said, and reminded viewers of Bob Menendez in the US, Qatargate in the EU and the investigation of the EU justice commissioner in connection with money laundering.

He also had an explanation for the prevalence of corruption talk in what was a clear dig at Odysseas Michaelides. “Some are benefiting politically from claiming everything is corrupt and no institution works. We see attacks against the courts, against the attorney-general, the president of the republic – this suits them (critics) as they will present themselves as the leaders who will solve the problem.”

It was not only Savvides who disagreed with the claim that nothing was being done about corruption. He cited the EU’s Rule of Law report for 2025 which praised Cyprus for its anti-corruption work. “Big work is being done with regard to the investigation of corruption cases at high level, while more investigations have started for the combatting of corruption by the special team under the supervision of the attorney-general… There was also the introduction of training for reclaiming assets, and this expertise was of vital importance with the result of the seizure of assets worth more than €8 million in 2024.” The report also noted that in 2024 five people were convicted in four corruption cases brought to the courts, while six were being investigated this year.

All this, which is considered worth praising by the EU, appears to go under the radar, as the narrative of rampant corruption about which nothing is being done has prevailed. Even the claim that nobody important and well-connected is ever charged – part of the same narrative – that was put to Savvides by the interviewer was shown up for its inaccuracy. A commissioner was recently sentenced to prison, two ex-ministers are in court facing corruption charges as are a mayor, a deputy, a former president of the House, a bishop and a theatre director, he said.

The custodial sentence imposed on volunteerism commissioner, Yiannakis Yiannaki, was presented by Michaelides as a favour to the defendant as some charges had been dropped by the AG, who explained that this was done to shorten the trial (proving additional charges could have required another year of proceedings) and the prison sentence would have been the same. Prosecutors all over the world reduce the number of charges to secure a conviction, but in Cyprus it is presented as an example of the AG’s unethical behaviour.

Another example of how people jump to the wrong conclusions followed the investigation by the anti-corruption authority which found that former Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos may have committed fraud and forgery among other things. The AG’s office was accused for not immediately charging Sizopoulos, but as Savvides explained, all the testimony had to be examined by the Legal Service first, before it could order a criminal investigation and only when this was completed could the decision to bring charges have been taken. There is a long legal procedure for this to happen, but the view promoted was that the AG ignored the findings of the anti-corruption authority and was protecting Sizopoulos, which was a falsehood.

A lot of misinformation is used against the AG and his assistant, by the former auditor-general and his supporters and the response has been more than necessary. Nobody is denying there is corruption in Cyprus, but to claim that nothing is being done about it and the AG was part of the problem is not supported by the facts and Savvides had a duty to point this out.