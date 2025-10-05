Award-winning non-verbal play coming to island as part of Biennale

The creative platform that brought a large-scale full moon to Larnaca’s city centre during the last edition of Larnaca Biennale, returns this October with a rare and extraordinary theatrical journey –The Sighlence of Sky.

Once In a Blue Moon presents an award-winning performance, conceived by Anana Rydvald and produced by Infinité Théâtre from Montreal, Canada. Travelling to Cyprus for the very first time, the performance is part of Larnaca Biennale 2025.

This solo non-verbal mask and mime performance on October 23 and 24 invites audiences on a journey of imagination, empathy and profound human connection. Tenderly exploring the love and heartache within family bonds, the piece delves into a family’s experiences, navigating disability and neurodiversity.

Performed entirely through physical expression and projected text, the storytelling creates a visual and emotional landscape where audience members are invited to construct their own interpretations. The text, drawn from Rydvald’s personal story, is presented from the child’s perspective using simple vocabulary and intentional linguistic nuances, preserving the authenticity of a child’s inner world.

For its Cypriot debut, the performance will be presented one night in English (October 23) and the other in Greek (October 24), hosted at the Larnaca Medieval Castle.

Described as “quietly sublime” by the Montreal Gazette, The Sighlence of Sky has been recognised with two Montreal English Theatre Awards (META’s) for Outstanding Independent Production and Outstanding Lead Performance. Since its premiere in Montreal in 2021, the production has toured across Quebec, presented in both English and French.

In this captivating solo piece, Rydvald vividly portrays three distinct characters — the Mother, the Father, and their child, Sky — delivering a performance that is both tender and compelling. “The Sighlence of Sky is inspired by my resilient sister,” says Rydvald, “who is the innocent constant in our lives, reminding us again and again of our shared humanity.”

Days before the performance marks its Cyprus premiere, Rydvald and Zach Fraser will hold an emotive masked play workshop in English. Happening on October 18 at Phaedra’s Dance School, the workshop will introduce participants to the transformative art of masked performance, where movement and presence speak louder than words. Open to all levels, aged 16 and above, it does not require prior theatre experience, just curiosity and a passion for theatre and movement.

As part of the Parallel Events Programme of Larnaca Biennale 2025, The Lines and Traces of Identity workshop willencourage participants to uncover the hidden emotional language of the body. Connecting to the Biennale’s theme Along Lines and Traces, the workshop will investigate how gestures and movements leave physical and symbolic marks – traces of history, identity and imagination.

The Lines and Traces of Identity

Emotive masked play workshop by Anana Rydvald and Zach Fraser. Part of the Parallel Events Program of Larnaca Biennale 2025. October 18. Phaedra’s Dance School, Larnaca. 10.30am-4.30pm. In English. €30 including lunch. https://biennalelarnaca.com/event/the-lines-and-traces-of-identity/

The Sighlence of Sky

Non-verbal mask and mime performance conceived by Anana Rydvald and produced by Infinité Théâtre from Montreal, Canada. Presented by Once In a Blue Moon. Part of Larnaca Biennale 2025. October 23-24. Medieval Castle, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €20. www.itsonceinabluemoon.com, www.biennalelarnaca.com/the-sighlence-of-sky. Tel: 99-634655