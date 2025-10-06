Cyprus, a country with more than six decades of maritime tradition, reaffirmed its role as a global shipping leader during the opening of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference in Limassol on Monday.

Addressing delegates, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis welcomed ministers, shipowners and industry figures from around the world, saying it was “a great pleasure to welcome you all to Limassol, the capital of shipping, for Maritime Cyprus Conference 2025.”

She noted that the first Maritime Cyprus Conference was held in 1989, creating “a platform for global dialogue that has endured for decades.”

Today, she said, “the heart of international shipping beats strongly in Cyprus,” describing the event as “a celebration of the spirit, resilience, and enduring excellence of shipping.”

The minister also extended a warm welcome to her counterparts from India, Qatar, Bahrain, Greece, Poland and Malta, saying their presence “sends the strongest message, that shipping is the force that shapes the world, whether it’s ideas, products or goods, nothing changes until it moves.”

Reflecting on the island’s maritime evolution, Hadjimanolis recalled that Famagusta was the first port of registry, before Limassol became the new port of registry in 1974, marking “the beginning of a new chapter in Cyprus shipping.”

She stressed that Cyprus’s maritime success “is rooted in the close collaboration between the public and private sectors,” particularly through partnerships with the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

“Cyprus shipping is not only about fleets or vessels, Cyprus shipping is about the people,” she said, adding that the country’s talented and professional workforce “defines the strength of our industry.”

She emphasised that Cyprus never forgets “to remember and honour all those people who paved the way and contributed in any way to the development of Cyprus shipping.”

Hadjimanolis underlined that Cyprus “is not resting on history; we are building a future.”

She spoke of the “vision and courage of our people” and said the island’s achievements were measured not only by fleet size but also by “the resilience, professionalism, and dedication of the people who drive this sector forward.”

“Building strong relationships based on friendship and mutual respect has been central to our success,” she said. “It is this spirit of cooperation that will continue to guide us into the future.”

She urged delegates “to continue to innovate, collaborate, and invest in the future of shipping,” ensuring the industry remains “competitive and resilient.”

“The sea connects us all,” she added, “and the choices we make today will shape not only Cyprus shipping but the global maritime community for generations to come.”

Concluding her address, Hadjimanolis invited participants “to experience Maritime Cyprus 2025, to engage with our industry, explore the strengths of our maritime cluster, and witness firsthand how Cyprus has grown into one of the world’s leading shipping nations.”

“Let us navigate this future together, united by purpose, guided by innovation, and inspired by our shared maritime tradition,” she said, closing by expressing her honour “to serve this global maritime power and its people on land and sea.”