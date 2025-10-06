Cyprus is set to take centre stage in shaping Europe’s future transport, shipping and tourism policies during its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Addressing the Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference in Limassol, he said the Cypriot Presidency “will be decisive for Europe and for transport policy,” noting that as a major maritime nation, Cyprus will help define the new EU Maritime Industrial Strategy, the EU Port Strategy and the Military Mobility Package.

He also revealed that the EU’s first-ever European Strategy for Tourism is expected “by Easter next year,” adding that Cyprus will play a key role in its development.

On the sidelines of the conference, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis met with the commissioner to discuss the ministry’s priorities ahead of the Presidency in 2026 and in light of the forthcoming European Industrial Maritime Strategy.

Tzitzikostas said Cyprus will also play a role in steering discussions on the next long-term EU budget for 2028–2034, which he described as “crucial for the transport and maritime sectors.”

He called Cyprus a “strong ally in securing ambitious funding for a competitive, resilient and safe European transport system,” one that will put the maritime industry “on track for a competitive, resilient and safe future.”

“Therefore, I count on your support,” he said, stressing that early 2026 “will be a big moment for Cyprus, and a big moment for European transport. Together, we can make it a defining moment for our maritime future.”

European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas with Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis

The commissioner described Cyprus as “more than just a maritime country,” calling it “a global maritime power and a hub at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa.”

He added that the Cypriot flag “is a symbol of quality and trust,” while the country’s shipping industry remains not only a cornerstone of its economy but also “a pillar of Europe’s maritime power.”

Turning to Europe’s global standing, he noted that while the EU’s fleet continues to expand, other regions are growing faster.

Referring to the Draghi Report, he said Europe’s share of the global fleet fell from 38.5 per cent in 2018 to 33.6 per cent in 2024, a trend that must be addressed collectively by the Commission, Member States and industry.

Tzitzikostas also spoke of the mounting challenges facing Europe’s shipbuilding sector, pointing out that “unfair competition” and foreign subsidies allow rivals to sell vessels 30 to 40 per cent cheaper than European builders.

Concluding his remarks, he referred to ports as “the backbone of our supply chains, our energy system and military mobility,” saying the upcoming European Ports Strategy will seek to strengthen and protect these critical assets.