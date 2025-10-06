Maritime ministers chart course for sustainable global shipping

A high-level ministerial panel bringing together maritime leaders from Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, and Qatar took place on Monday, as part of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference.

The first panel discussion, “Winds of Change: Ministers at the Helm of Maritime Transformation,” of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference, took place earlier today.

Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain responsible for maritime affairs shared valuable insights regarding the challenges that global shipping is facing.

They all agreed that by aligning policies regionally and deepening collaboration through multilateral platforms like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), states can build a more resilient, fair, and sustainable maritime future.

The panel was moderated by Souzana Psara, business and finance reporter at the Cyprus Mail.

Participants included Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus Marina Hadjimanolis, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Minister of Transport of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani.

Opening the session, Psara said that “the sea connects us all, and today, it has brought Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, and Qatar together on this stage,” setting the tone for a wide-ranging discussion on the key challenges and opportunities shaping global shipping.

The panel addressed topics such as strengthening maritime partnerships, deepening regional cooperation, and responding to global trade shifts affecting shipping routes and supply chains.

Speakers also discussed the role of ports, corridors, and security in safeguarding maritime operations and ensuring the resilience of global trade networks.

Sustainability and technological innovation were central to the debate, with participants emphasising the importance of green transition strategies, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence in achieving both efficiency and environmental goals.

The ministers further examined the future of the maritime workforce, noting the urgent need to upskill seafarers and attract new talent, while promoting greater diversity and inclusion across the sector.

The session included calls for continued international collaboration, investment in green and digital technologies, and stronger support for the next generation of maritime professionals.

The discussion formed part of the broader Maritime Cyprus 2025 agenda, which brings together policymakers, industry executives, and maritime experts from around the world to explore the evolving dynamics of the global shipping sector.