Extradition proceedings against 47-year-old Israeli citizen Alexei Karzhgor began on Monday at Larnaca District Court, following his arrest at the port on Saturday.

Karzhgor, of Russian origin, faces charges of ship piracy linked to a hijacking of a cargo vessel in the Baltic Sea. He was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Russia via Interpol.

Previously arrested in connection with the case in 2009, Karzhgor was released on bail but fled.

According to Israeli paper Yediot Achronot, he arrived in Cyprus by ship, unaware that an international arrest warrant was outstanding against him.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 14 and ordered Karzhgor remain in custody until then.