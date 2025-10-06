With the central slogan “We walk for Prevention”, the RoboMarkets-Blue Route returns for the fifth year to lend pulse and colour to the Limassol seafront again. Thousands of people – cyclists, families and children – are expected to participate for prostate cancer awareness, on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9am, starting from the Heroes Miltos and Christos Christoforou Amphitheatre.

The RoboMarkets-Fifth Blue Route has been included in this year’s Lemesia, under the auspices of the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis.

The details of this year’s RoboMarkets Fifth Blue Route were presented at a press conference organised by the Europa Uomo Cyprus Association, together with the co-organisers of the route, the German Medical Institute and the KMeaters Cycling Association.

Europa Uomo Cyprus President Andreas Moyseos noted that the Blue Route has, by now, established itself as an institution that unites society around a critical issue: the prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer. “By participating, we are sending a message of strength and hope to all men and their families,” he said.

As part of this year’s event, the RoboMarkets–Blue Route is being enriched with new activities encouraging participation from people of all ages, transforming Limassol into a major celebration of prevention and public awareness.

In addition to the symbolic 2km route for walkers and cyclists, the programme includes the “Blue Life Chain” – an impressive 1km human chain, unique of its kind in Europe, dedicated to prostate cancer prevention. At the same time, the “Puzzle of Hope” will bring together companies and organisations in a ceremony featuring symbolic pieces that form a collective message of hope.

For younger participants, “Blue Fun Day” will turn the venue into a grand celebration with activities such as Survivor Games, tennis sessions with Marcos Baghdatis, football matches with the Apollon, Aris and AEL academies, as well as spectacular performances by a stilt walker and a magician.

This year’s ambassadors of the event are two distinguished athletes who have represented Cyprus internationally: Baghdatis and Pavlos Kontides, who are lending their support to the message of prevention and early diagnosis.

The event will also feature the “Shave It” event, a symbolic moustache-shaving activity, along with free PSA tests provided by the German Medical Institute, offering men an important opportunity to take a proactive step in prevention.

Stelios Kyriakou, member of the Board of Directors of Europa Uomo Cyprus, presenting these initiatives, hailed the programme. “This year the event is being enhanced with the ‘Blue Life Chain’ and the ‘Puzzle of Hope’. We wish to create an experience that will leave a strong mark of awareness and engagement,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of title sponsor RoboMarkets, Anastasiia Suchkova elaborated on the initiative’s aims. “Social responsibility lies at the heart of our corporate philosophy. We support the Blue Route because we believe in the power of prevention and awareness,” she said.

For his part, Dr Nikolaos Zamboglou, Chief Executive Officer of the German Medical Institute, invited everyone to participate, irrespective of gender. “Prostate cancer prevention concerns the whole family. Women – partners, wives, daughters and granddaughters – play a decisive role, as they are often the ones who motivate and encourage men to undergo the necessary examinations,” he pointed out.

In the same spirit, Dr Dimitrios Vombas, Director of Radiation Oncology & Nuclear Medicine at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, called on the public in Limassol to take part in large numbers. “We remain companions of Europa Uomo, which, over the past 18 years, has made a significant contribution to raising public awareness and informing society,” he added.

During the press conference, Europa Uomo Cyprus extended its warmest thanks to the sponsors and supporters of the event:

Title Sponsor: RoboMarkets

Gold Sponsor: OPAP Cyprus

Silver Sponsors: Garmin Cyprus, Novartis

Bronze Sponsors: Columbus Travel, Agros Water, Carlsberg 0%

Supporters: German Oncology Centre, Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, EAC, McDonald’s, Limassol Municipality, Prime Insurance, The Office Advertising & Marketing Agency

Their contribution forms a cornerstone of the success of the Blue Route, empowering Europa Uomo Cyprus to continue its important work.