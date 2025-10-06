Former bishop of Kition Chrysostomos died on Sunday evening at the age of 87.

Chrysostomos was born on June 4, 1938. In 1951 he became a novice of Macheras monastery and in 1956 was ordained a deacon. He studied law and theology in Athens.

On October 24, 1973, he was elected bishop of Kition. He resigned from his post in 2019, citing lack of strength.

In 2023 he was found guilty by the Larnaca district court of the indecent assault of a woman and was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

In June 2023 he was placed on leave by the Holy Synod.