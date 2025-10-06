A film about Cyprus’ enigmatic national poet is about to hit the big screen. The documentary Vasilis Michaelides – Hidden Winds, directed by Thomas Kallis, will premiere on Friday at Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia.

The documentary sheds light on the life and work of Cyprus’ most important poet, through a cinematic journey that began more than three decades ago. The first interview was filmed in 1991 with the late author and historian Yiannis Katsouris, the researcher who first studied Michaelides in depth and inspired the creation of this film.

“Vasilis Michaelides’ character and work have always fascinated me. Our team sought to offer the public a comprehensive picture of his life and poetry, with respect but also with a contemporary cinematic approach. Now, we look forward to seeing how this work will travel through the eyes of the audience, who are the ultimate judges,” says Kallis.

The film was shot in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, Lefkoniko, his birthplace, as well as in Rome, where Michaelides studied painting. The production brings together an experienced and creative team: Nikos Avraamides as Director of Photography, Paschalis Papapetrou as Executive Producer, and Dr Kyriakos Ioannou as Scientific Advisor. Set and costume design is by Giorgos Giannou, while the music was composed by Costas Cacoyannis.

Co-produced by Irida Productions and the Deputy Ministry of Culture and sponsored by Limassol Municipality and the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, the film is presented with free admission.

7.45pm