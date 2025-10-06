A spike in liver cancer cases was recorded in Cyprus in the last year, the Association of Liver Patients Promitheas said on Monday, urging people to take regular medical checks.

“Liver cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer and the third most common cause of cancer death worldwide,” the association said.

Most affected are those over 60, although liver cancer can appear in younger people due to heredity or excessive alcohol consumption, while it is typically diagnosed at later stages when treatment options are limited.

“Many cases can be prevented by reducing exposure to known risk factors, namely alcohol and tobacco consumption, maintaining a healthy body weight, avoiding contact with carcinogenic chemicals and vaccination among others,” the association said.

They finally urged to the public to be informed about liver diseases and to carry out preventive checks.