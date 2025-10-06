The Cyprus ADHD Association on Monday appealed to the education ministry to adopt inclusive education in public schools instead of building special schools which foster isolation.

Expressing disappointment, the association requested the upgrading of public schools with sufficient specialised staff, differentiated teaching and appropriate infrastructure embracing all children.

“Building special schools is a setback since it maintains the separation and isolation of children with disabilities, instead of strengthening their equal participation in society,” the association said.

The association appealed to the public to stand by the children and their families, by promoting genuine equality and acceptance.