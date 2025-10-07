Concrete roadblocks which had been placed in front of Paphos airport to ward against potential terror attacks were removed on Tuesday morning.

The roadblocks had been placed in front of the airport in 2023 in the wake of Hamas’ incursion into Israel and the outbreak of conflict which followed.

This effectively closed the pickup and drop-off point in front of the airport, with a separate area in the airport’s car park, further away from the terminal building, being designated for that purpose.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades was at Paphos airport to witness the roadblocks being removed, and told reporters that “now, today, we can say with certainty that the danger which arose at the time does not exist any more”.

“For that reason, we can safely remove them … Some of them have already been removed, and work will continue throughout the day to remove them all,” he said.

He said the roadblocks will be replaced with plastic bollards, which will separate the lanes of the road used by taxis and by general traffic.

He then added that there are “other issues which need to be resolved at Paphos airport”, such as the location of the pickup point for taxis, which he said is “currently located a very long distance from the exit of the arrivals hall”.

“We all recognise that there are issues there as well, but we will move forward with a comprehensive settlement of all issues,” he said.