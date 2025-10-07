Mushroom season is almost upon us, but what does that have to do with Cyprus’ events’ agenda? It signals the return of the Cyprus Mushroom Festival, which, after a year’s absence, makes its comeback, renewed and at a new location!

On the first weekend of November (1 and 2), Erimi village in the Limassol district will welcome mushroom lovers, chefs, artists, families and visitors for a two-day extravaganza. A packed programme is being prepared by the Kyriakides family for the festival’s epic comeback that will, of course, feature mushrooms in all their glory.

Ten unique dishes made from all of the Kyriakides mushroom varieties will be prepared by renowned chefs, while chef Evros Papantoniou will showcase dishes at the Live Cooking Stage, filling the festival grounds with earthy flavours and aromas.

The live cooking demonstrations will create delicious dishes such as bao buns with Shiitake mushrooms and Oyster mush doner while on the festival’s menu will be creative mushroom-based meals, meat dishes and desserts. From Crunchy Mushroom Popcorn to Truffle Fries and of course, the record-breaking Sauteed Mushrooms dish.

The full 2025 menu can be found on www.mushroomfestival.cy/en/fagita.

Apart from tasting, eating and browsing local produce, the 2025 edition will go beyond gastronomic delights by presenting a large entertainment programme.

The festival’s agenda includes music, games and fun activities that will entice visitors of all ages. Children will have the chance to enjoy performances, face painting, puppet theatre, juggling acts, parades, interactive games and creative workshops, while adults enjoy live DJ sets, concerts, stand-up comedy shows and participatory competitions. Gifts, surprises and much more will add to the festive mood.

With more activities, more recipes and entertainment, the festival is bigger than ever, supported this year by Garden Fresh, participating as a Platinum Sponsor. This collaboration, as the organisers explain, significantly strengthens the organisation of the festival, enabling the implementation of enriched activities and specialised designed zones for the public.

So, mark your calendars for a revamped edition of the Cyprus Mushroom Festival this November 1 and 2 at Erimi village that will be filled with mushroom-based culinary creations, new flavours, local spirit and good vibes.

Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025

Two-day mushroom festival with culinary creations, DJs, workshops, games for all ages, competitions and more. By Kyriakides Mushrooms. November 1-2. Erimi, Limassol. Saturday: 10am-10pm. Sunday: 10am-7pm. https://mushroomfestival.cy/