Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis met with European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas this week, in order to discuss the European tourism strategy currently under development.

According to a statement by the Deputy Ministry, the meeting took place as part of the commissioner’s visit to Cyprus and focused on the sector’s importance to the Cypriot economy, as well as its performance from 2019 to the present.

The discussion acknowledged that tourism, in Cyprus as elsewhere, has been affected by both the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

According to the announcement, the main topic of discussion was the European Tourism Strategy, an initiative of Commissioner Tzitzikostas, which is expected to be presented in 2026 following consultations with all stakeholders.

The process is set to culminate during the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The strategy, it added, will draw primarily from the EU’s 2030 Strategic Agenda, which serves as the European Council’s guiding framework for tourism policy.

Its main pillars include environmental and social sustainability, destination management resilience, digital transformation, accessibility and inclusion, competitiveness, support for SMEs and start-ups, skills development, transport, and a common European identity as a destination.

Koumis stated that the government, through the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, is already implementing a series of policy actions and incentive plans aligned with the EU 2030 tourism agenda, placing particular emphasis on the green transition and digital transformation.

The two officials also exchanged views on the upcoming informal ministerial meeting on Tourism, scheduled for April 16 – 17, 2026, within the framework of the Cyprus Presidency.

It was noted that, beyond leading the final consultation process of the European Tourism Strategy, the Cyprus Presidency intends to submit Council Conclusions to the Competitiveness Council in May 2026, proposing a revised version of the EU Tourism Agenda 2030.

This revised document, based on findings from an earlier evaluation, is expected to help the EU adopt an updated policy framework reflecting the current needs and priorities of member states.