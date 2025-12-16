This holiday season, the magic of Christmas comes alive on Rialto’s big screen. The Limassol theatre celebrates the festive period by bringing back an annual tradition of the classical music world – the 2025 Christmas Concert of André Rieu.

Music lovers from all over the world tune in every December for this highly-anticipated event. The world-renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu will once again bring joyful carols, sweeping waltzes and delightful surprises. This Friday at 7pm, the concert will be broadcast on Rialto’s big screen, spreading the festive cheer to Limassol.

Accompanied by his fabulous Johann Strauss Orchestra and featuring special guests, including the sensational Emma Kok, along with over 400 brass players delivering the majestic sound of the season, Rieu’s concert promises warmth, laughter and pure holiday cheer.

“Christmas is André’s favourite time of the year,” say organisers, “and he is thrilled to bring this spectacular cinematic concert experience to audiences everywhere – exclusively in cinemas. Join us for a cinematic Christmas celebration like no other. Gather family and friends, embrace the festive season, and let André Rieu fill your evening with music, laughter and unforgettable holiday cheer.”

André Rieu’s 2025 Christmas Concert

Festive concert with conductor André Rieu, the Johann Strauss Orchestra, and special guests. December 19. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €10-15. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy