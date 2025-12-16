Following the creation of Cypriot cultural centres in Athens, Berlin and London, a fourth facility, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Cyprus and France, will be established in Paris, Culture Deputy Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said on Tuesday.

“The decision was taken in view of the level of bilateral relations between Cyprus and France and the importance of Paris as a global hub of cultural events, with the aim of better promoting contemporary cultural creation and Cypriot cultural heritage and the upgraded presence of Cyprus in France,” Kassianidou said.

The creation of the centre comes a day after Cyprus and France signed a new strategic partnership deal in Paris, declaring mutual “unwavering willingness to substantially strengthen bilateral relations”.

The centre, set to host cultural events of various kinds, promote Cypriot culture and promote partnerships with external stakeholders, will be coordinated by a cultural attaché and housed in the Cypriot embassy in Paris.

“[The creation of the centre is particularly] important, as it further strengthens the development of bilateral relations between Cyprus and France, and enhances the outward focus of Cyprus through the development and promotion of international cultural relations, including the exchange of expertise and co-creation at the European and international level,” Kassianidou said.

An exact date which the centre will open has not been announced.

The Cypriot cultural centres in Athens, Berlin and London host art exhibitions, plays and other cultural events.