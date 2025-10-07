The favelas of Brazil, the alleyways of Paris, the vibrant walls of Buenos Aires and the hidden corners of Singapore all feature in the upcoming exhibition of photographer Christina Drakos. In a showcase titled La Street c’est Chic, Drakos presents how her lens has captured street art across her travels, documenting a living dialogue between artists and the public.

Hosted at Limassol’s Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery from October 24 to November 15, this new body of work is a photographic project that takes shape both as an exhibition and a book. This will not be any ordinary bound photo book, however, as the artist wanted to maintain the concept’s untamed spirit.

La Street c’est Chic will appear as a box containing unbound photographs from the artist’s travels around the world. On the cover lies a photo taken during the Rio Olympics at the famous Ethnicities Wall, which sets the tone for what lies inside – a collection that is as free and unconfined as the art it depicts.

“Street art,” say organisers, “often created anonymously and sometimes at great personal risk, remains one of the most direct and powerful forms of expression in contemporary culture. It is at once fragile – exposed to weather, erasure, or being painted over – yet enduring in its impact. Frequently misunderstood or dismissed as vandalism, it nonetheless reflects political outcries, social commentaries, personal stories and cultural identities. It crosses borders, languages and ideologies, transforming the wall into a universal canvas of rebellion, humour, beauty and truth.

“La Street c’est Chic is not simply an exhibition,” they conclude, “it is a happening. A visual archive of voices that once spoke from the streets of the world, and which now find new resonance within the gallery walls.”

La Street c’est Chic

Photographic project and exhibition by award-winning photographer Christina Drakos. October 24-November 15. Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Wednesday-Friday: 3.30pm-6.30pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. https://lumiereartgallery.com/. Tel: 25-344141