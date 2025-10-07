Half of the electorate is uncertain about their vote, a parliamentary elections poll revealed on Monday night.

The poll revealed that 73 per cent of the electorate believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with just ten per cent hopeful.

Compared to February data, the report showed this view increased by four per cent in September.

When it came to the public’s satisfaction with President Nikos Christodoulides, a staggering 76 per cent reported being dissatisfied, and 24 per cent reported the opposite.

From a list of feelings about the current political climate, 54 per cent of the respondents reported being disappointed, 15 per cent were enraged, 17 per cent uncertain and just 6 per cent hopeful.

Christodoulides himself also proved unpopular, with 59 per cent of the electorate having a negative perception of the president, and just 31 per cent positive.

The public’s feelings toward political leaders were also mixed.

For House President Annita Demetriou, 56 per cent of respondents reported a negative perception and 34 per cent a positive one, with similar figures for Akel leader Stephanos Stephanou.

A bigger discrepancy was observed for Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos with 66 per cent negative and 16 per cent positive, along with Dipa leader Marios Karoyian with a 74 per cent negative perception and just 11 per cent positive.

From a list of criteria on party selection for the parliamentary elections, 26 per cent said party views on the Cyprus problem was their priority, while the second criterion was their approach to economy.

Results revealed that 41 per cent of respondents would not vote for a newly created party, with just three per cent considering this as a serious option.

Voting certainty for the parliamentary elections of May 2026, was at 53 per cent of the electorate, with 46 per cent unsure.

Akel voters were the most likely to say they would definitely vote, at 54 per cent, while and Edek voters were the most unsure, with 60 per cent uncertain if they would vote, while Disy and Akel voters showed the highest voting intention at 18.5 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

Asked about changing voting habits, seven per cent of Disy voters said they would consider voting for Elam, five per cent Diko and four per cent for Akel.

At the same time, Akel voters were consistent, with just two per cent considering a party switch to Disy.

The poll was conducted by Prime Consulting and SIGMA between September 22 and 29, with a total of 1,144 interviews completed island-wide.