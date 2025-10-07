A 17-year-old killed in a traffic accident on Saturday died from severe head and body injuries, police said on Tuesday after an autopsy was carried out by state pathologist Angeliki Papetta.

The accident occurred on Saturday at around 9.20pm in Limassol, when teenager Ali Tzalaloutin from Syria died after colliding with a car in which two other passengers were travelling.

Police said that the 17-year-old was riding a motorcycle at speed which had been reported stolen, and witness reports said he did not stop at the Stop sign.