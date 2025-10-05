A teenager was killed in a traffic accident overnight, police said on Sunday.

Ali Tzalaloutin from Syria, a resident of Limassol, died in the accident at around 9.20 onn Saturday night on the Piraios street in Limassol.

Where the road crosses with Souliou street and under circumstances still under investigation, his motorbike crashed with a car being driven by a 34-year-old man with a 42-year-old passenger.

Tzalaloutin was killed instantly.

Head of Limassol traffic police Marios Charalambous said the motorbike the teen was riding had been reported stolen while police are investigating witness reports that he was speeding and did not stop at the Stop sign.

The driver of the car underwent alcohol and drugs tests, both of which came back negative.