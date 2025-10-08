Bringing some pre-weekend fun is the 6th Cyprus Cocktail Festival, part of the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit this Thursday in front of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. Street food, DJs and, of course, some of the hottest cocktail bars from all around Europe will serve a night to remember.

Presented by N-ice Pure Ice Cubes, the festival will bring signature tastes, new flavours and creativity to the heart of the capital. On the decks to keep festival-goers grooving throughout the evening will be DJs from Deejay Radio 93.5, in collaboration with How to Bar Athens.

Specifically, DJ Enex will open the festival with a set at 6pm, followed by Elias Halntoupis at 7pm, Joakeim at 8pm, Moguai at 9pm and Billy D & Penny K closing the night with a set at 11pm.

This year, 20 carefully selected cocktail bars from Cyprus and abroad will showcase their signature creations. From Nicosia, bars Blurry Lights Bar, Lost + Found Drinkery and Notes will serve refreshing drinks while representing Larnaca will be Old Market St, Bar Du Soleil, Cinéma Bar and Library Bar from Limassol add to the mix while Muse, Mr Tippler and KINKY Bar, House of Spirits will complete the Cypriot selection of cocktail bars.

Athens’ acclaimed bars To Lokali, Naked Athens, The Bar In Front Of The Bar and Tiki Bar Athens, Patra’s Abbey, Thessaloniki’s Purovōku Project and Gorilla and Volos’ El mío Abnormal Bar will be the Greek addition. Travelling from further away is bar Rasputin from Florence, and Jahreszeiten Bar from Munich.

Recognised by the global Drinks Feed guide as one of the 15 best cocktail festivals in the world, the Cyprus Cocktail Festival promises to bring another epic night in celebration of drinks, creativity and pure fun.

Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Selected bars from Cyprus, Athens, Italy and Germany present unique cocktails. DJs and street food. October 9. In front of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. Free. https://www.agenda.cy/cyprus-cocktail-festival.html