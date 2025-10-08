The European Commission gave Cyprus two months on Wednesday to correctly transpose the provisions of the EU Firearms Directive, sending a letter of formal notice.

The notice was sent to Cyprus after multiple failures to comply with the European Union directive.

The notice gives Cyprus two months to address the shortcomings raised by the commission, while in the absence of a satisfactory response, the island may be faced with a reasoned opinion.

It sets a minimum standard for the acquisition, possession and commercial exchange of firearms, for example firearms used for competitive shooting or hunting.

According to the commission, the directive aims to maintain high standards of safety and protection against criminal acts and the illicit trafficking or firearms.

The same infringement procedures were initiated against Bulgaria, Denmark and France regarding the directive.