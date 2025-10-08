Starting this year, the Nicosia International Festival 2025 acquires a taste for Cyprus wine. Nicosia For Art, the organisation behind the festival, joins forces with WINECORE – the Cyprus Winemakers Consortium to present a new initiative called From Wine to Stage: Cypriot wine meets the stage and contemporary artistic creation.

Each month, a different winery will take centre stage at the bar of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, offering the island’s winemakers a chance to come closer to the public and the cultural world. The season begins with Zambartas Winery, which has already taken over the theatre’s bar and will remain in charge until October 31.

And that is not all. The initiative and the Winery of the Month will also host a Cypriot Vineyard Evening in which a certified Winecore tasting event will offer the public the opportunity to sample fine wines, discover the winery’s stories, and of course, enjoy the wine labels with light bites.

This month’s Cypriot Vineyard Evening with Zambartas Winery will take place on October 23 at the theatre from 6.30pm to 8pm. Tickets cost €12 and just 30 spots are available.

Wine-tasting evening at the theatre. October 23. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6.30pm-8pm. €12. Tel: 22-797979