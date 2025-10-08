Kato Pyrgos Tylliria will be integrated into the Nicosia water supply network, the Nicosia district local government organisation (EOA) president Constantinos Yorkadjis said on Wednesday.

“This development is part of a broader project in line with President Chrsitodoulides’ plans to transform the Tylliria village of Kato Pyrgos into a ‘model green community’,” said Yorkadjis.

He noted that as part of the efforts to connect the area to the water supply network, repair and maintenance works have been ongoing for several months.

“Last summer we repaired 25 leaks and installed new metres to accurately identify leaks and to repair and minimise water waste,” said the Nicosia EOA president.

He added that the Nicosia EOA has begun preparing the documentation to announce a major sewage system project in Kato Pyrgos Tillyria.

Subsequent green initiative for the village will be the cleaning of the Pyrgos reservoir, the creation of a service hub operations timetable, and other actions completed in collaboration with the agriculture ministry.

Kato Pyrgos Tylliria mukhtar Nicos Kleanthous spoke on the matter expressing his gratitude to the president and his content that all initiatives are progressing according to the plan of transforming the area into a ‘model green village’.